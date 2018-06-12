The Federal Government has applauded the leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), Kim Jong Un, and President Donald Trump of the United States on the historic achievement made at the ‘Kim and Trump Summit.’

The Federal Government gave the commendation in a statement issued by the spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tope Adeleye Elias-Fatile, and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

The summit which held yesterday in Singapore, led to the joint signing of a statement by the two leaders.

The summit emphasised the establishment of new relationship, building an enduring peace and stability, the denuclearisation efforts in the Korean Peninsula, as well as recovery and repatriation of Prisoners of War (POW)/Missing in Action (MIA).

The government said the success of the historic summit is a demonstration of the commitment by the relevant parties towards de-escalation of tension in the Korean Peninsula.

“The success of the historic summit is a demonstration of commitment by the relevant parties towards de-escalation of tension in the Korean Peninsula and a consolidation of the earlier achievement made during the Inter-Korean Summit of 27th April, 2018, resulting in the Panmunjom Declaration between the leaders of the Koreas.

“Nigeria commends the bold step taken by the DPRK to dismantle the nuclear launch site as an indication of the determination to this peace process. In addition, Nigeria is optimistic that the two nations would uphold the commitments made during this landmark summit.

“On the whole, Nigeria appreciates the efforts by all parties involved in the process of the successful summit, especially the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, United States of America, People’s Republic of China, Republic of Korea, Japan and Singapore,” the government said.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had during the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States, called on the United Nations (UN) to ratify without delay, the treaty prohibiting nuclear weapons around the world.

The president also said the crisis in the Korean peninsula underscored the urgency for all member states, guided by the spirit of enthroning a safer and more peaceful world, to ratify without delay, the treaty prohibiting nuclear weapons.

He proposed a strong UN delegation to urgently engage the North Korean Leader, saying that the delegation to be led by the Security Council, should include members from all the regions.

“It is significant to recall that His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari had reiterated the need for a démarche between the parties involved towards the peaceful denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula in his speech at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly in New York, in September, 2017, which is in line with Nigeria’s foreign policy objectives. The outcome of this Summit has further strengthened Nigeria’s position over the years on the need for continuous dialogue towards the attainment of pacific resolution of conflicts and crises.

“Assuredly, Nigeria will continue to advocate and promote peaceful resolution of conflict and crises around world,” the statement read.