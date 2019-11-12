<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The President of Church of Christ in Nations, Rev. Dachollom Datiri, says that the Federal and Plateau State Government have failed in their reponsibility of rehabilitating and resettling of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who were displaced from their ancestral homes due to violence in the Plateau.

Rev. Datiri disclosed this on Tuesday during the 97th General Church Council (GCC) meeting, held at the COCIN Headquarters Church, Jos, Plateau State.

“Government has failed us and IDPs have continued to languish in their woes. Despite promises by the Plateau State Government a year ago, their resettlement is still a mirage,” the Reverend stated.

“Victims of man’s inhumanity to man that occurred in many parts of Plateau State last year and especially in Barkin-Ladi LGA remain in thier sorry predicament. Their situation is made worse by the fact that spirited individuals and NGOs that used to offer assistance have all grown tired and dry.”

He lamented that kidnapping and attacks on innocent villagers have continue unabated and government appears to be doing nothing to address the menace which is fast consuming the country.

“The rate, frequency and widespread coverage of kidnappings and armed robbery we are witnessing today in Nigeria has reached an alarming and very disturbing proportion. A cloud of uncertainty regarding our lives covers the entire nation; and yet government is acting as if nothing s wrong.”

Rev. Datiri expressed dissatisfaction with government effort to ensure the release of Leah Sharibu and the abducted Chibok schoolgirls held hostage by Islamist group Boko Haram.

Plateau State Deputy Governor Prof. Sonni Tyoden, however, said that government is making frantic efforts to relocate the remaining IDPs at the Internally Displaced Persons Camp.

He noted that some of the IDPs have been relocated and efforts are being made to resettle others, but mentioned a lack of funds as being a major challenge.