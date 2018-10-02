



A total of 300, 151 pupils in 1, 881 primary schools are to benefit from the free school feeding programme of the Federal Government in Sokoto State, an official said on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 2, 932 caterers have been engaged for the programme, which would also be run in partnership with the state government.

“The federal government will cater for primary one to three pupils while the state government will take care of the other pupils,” Alhaji Abdullahi Bala, Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, said at the flag-off of the programme in Sokoto.

Bala, represented by a Director in the ministry, Abdullahi Durbawa, said the pupils would be served N70 plate of food in the 1,881 primary schools selected for the programme out of the 2, 015 schools in the state.

The permanent secretary commended the state and federal government for their commitment to the programme and expressed optimism that it would be sustained.

Reacting on the development, some parents, Malam Isma’il Umar, Sidi Umaru and Aminu Muhammad, expressed appreciation over the commencement of the programme and urged stakeholders to ensure transparency at all levels.