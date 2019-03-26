<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Federal Government has flagged of the 2018/2019 annual school census (ASC) for schools in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, who flagged off the exercise, said the ASC signaled the simultaneous commencement of the enumeration of all schools, pupils, teachers and facilities in the Basic and Post Basic School levels.

The minister said mobile technology would be used for the exercise to generate credible, reliable and timely data from remote site/schools in the 36 states and the FCT.

He said the data from the census would be used for enhanced educational planning and research, decision-making, national and global reporting.

“In keeping up with the tempo, I will like to implore all those involved in the ASC exercise to take this particular activity with all diligence so that we can build on the achievement recorded in the last two years.

“In this regard, I call on all stakeholders especially head teachers and principals who are the custodians of school records and the main drivers of the process to accurately complete the Annual School Census forms using the Mobile Technology.

“It is my hope that this year’s ASC exercise will provide reliable and timely data so as to ensure proper planning, management and administration of education in Nigeria for enhanced learning and productivity.”

He said the ministry has conducted a geo-positioning of schools in some states which would help in getting the exact and accurate number of schools to validate the ASC data.

“Schools in Imo, Edo, Ondo, Kogi and Taraba states at both basic and post basic levels have already been mapped and placed in the website for accessibility by all.

“The basic schools in the states have been mapped by the personnel audit exercise. We hope all the states will key into this exercise so as to map the remaining post basic schools,” he added.