The five governors of the country’s South East states have lampooned the Federal Government over its alleged failure to implement projects in the zone.

The governors spoke through the Director General of South-East Governors Forum, Prof. Simon Otuanya, who presented a monitoring report on performance of the 2017 federal capital budget in the South East.

They said the Federal Government has shortchanged states in the region in the implementation of capital projects in the 2017 budget.

The South East governors said they were interested in the 2017 approved budget because it was linked with the 2017-2020 Economic Recovery and Growth Plan of the present administration.

Otunaya said: “The capital projects implementation in 2017 did not fare well at all in South East states.

“The roads have remained impassable and so the Federal Government should please do better in 2018 and we hope that the Federal Government will make the improvement.”