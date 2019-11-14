<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Director general of National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Dr. Nasir Argungu, has declared that the intention of Federal Government in establishing Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (SADTS) is to boost food production in order to reduce hunger in the country.

Argungu, who spoke through the NDE Abia State Coordinator, Mrs. Chijioke Uzoatuegwu, during the opening/orientation course for 50 unemployed beneficiaries of the scheme in the state, said the programme was in line with vision of President Muhammadu Buhari administration to promote agriculture and ensure food security.