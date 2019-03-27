<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science and Technology, has said the Federal Government through his ministry was collaborating with the private sector to develop a Science and Technology museum to give the coming generations insight into what had been achieved in the sector as well as motivate them to do more.

Onu who stated this on Tuesday in Abuja when he received the award as the Most Performing Minister in 2018 from The Authority Newspapers, said Nigeria is currently undergoing a silent revolution in Science, Technology and Innovation.

He underscored the need to harness the intellectual talents and endowments of Nigerians in solving the plethora of challenges confronting the nation.

While appreciating the management, board and staff of The Authority Newspaper for the award, he said everyone in the country has to be fully involved in the task of building a knowledge-based economy.

He therefore urged the media to be more involved and committed to disseminating the news of Science, Technology and Innovation to the populace.

He also charged media organisations in the country to give higher premium to Science and Technology reportage, adding that no country has ever become truly great without the deployment of science, technology and innovation.

The minister described the problems of the country as being more complex than ever before, noting that every sector of the economy has to contribute to solving them.

Earlier, the Managing Director of The Authority Newspaper, Mr. Madu Onuorah, applauded the outstanding intellect of the minister and highlighted key achievements of the ministry such as the introduction of the Executive Order Number 005 and the high density biscuits already in the market.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Bako Nabasu, noted that the minister deserved the award and appreciated the newspaper for the recognition, as it would spur the ministry to strive for greater performance.