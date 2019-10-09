<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information, Tourism and Culture, has said that one of the priorities of the ministry is to ensure all parastatals in the art and culture sector were funded to achieve their set goals.

Stressing the determination of the ministry to ensure proactive sessions in its endeavours, he said an Endowment Fund will be established for the Arts to create a legal framework for the financing of the sector.

Addressing the media recently in Lagos, Mohammed said among other things, the ministry would also make the National Summit for Culture and Tourism, which was first held in April 2016, a yearly affair, starting from the first quarter of 2020.

“We will ensure a regular meeting of the Presidential Council on Tourism (PCT) to catalyse the growth of tourism. We plan at least three meetings a year. The ministry will kick-start the implementation of the parts of the tourism master plan that constitute low-hanging fruits. We will also complete work on the establishment of Tourism Statistics and Tourism Satellite Account (TSA), working with the UNWTO. We have already signed an agreement with the UNWTO in this regard,” he said.

The minister said the government was set to institute a unified National Celebration of the World Tourism Day and maintain a more functional National Festival Calendar, “instead of the current situation in which we have multiple celebrations.”

He said the ministry will henceforth hold a National Council on Culture and Tourism annually with effect from May 2020, as well as to organise a regional summit on culture and tourism, starting from next year, with a view to working with other countries in the West Africa sub-region to foster the development of the sector.