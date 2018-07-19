The Federal Government has concluded arrangements to engage additional 300,000 beneficiaries in the second batch of its N-Power Volunteers Corp effective from 1st August.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a press statement on Thursday.

Akande explained that with 200,000 existing beneficiaries, 500,000 unemployed Nigerian graduates will by August be beneficiaries of the scheme which is a crucial part of the administration’s National Social Investment Programmes.

He said the N-Power Volunteer Corp scheme was designed to benefit all Nigerians irrespective of their backgrounds and is currently in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Akande said in conjunction with all State N-Power partners, the new beneficiaries would be promptly deployed to their assigned primary places of assignment on or before the said date.

He said, “The final selection lists broken down in States/Local Government Area for each of the three N-Power component would be circulated to all focal persons in the states and FCT by Friday, July 20, 2018.

“All successfully deployed N-Power beneficiaries in the second batch will be engaged for a period of two-year period starting from August 1, 2018 to July 31, 2020.

“In order to qualify for their first monthly payment stipend of N30,000 by August 31, 2018, all deployed volunteers are expected to upload on their N-Power portal page their stamped and signed confirmation of resumption on or before Friday, August 10, 2018.”

Through the N-Power scheme, unemployed Nigerian graduates have been empowered through training and skills acquisition in different areas of public services, including education (N-Teach), health (N-Health), agriculture (N-Agro), and building/construction (N-Build).