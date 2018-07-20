Federal Ministry of Health on Friday said it would engage stakeholders, individuals and media organisations to promote and support exclusive breastfeeding in health facilities, communities and workplaces.

Dr Chris Isokpunwu, Head of Nutrition, FMOH, in a statement in Abuja said the engagement would galvanize the actions of the stakeholders in the commemoration of the 2018 Word Breastfeeding Week.

Isokpunwu said the annual World Breastfeeding Week, scheduled to hold from Aug. 1 to 7, had the theme, “Breastfeeding: Foundation of Life”.

He said the activities lined up for the event would create awareness on the importance of breastfeeding to a child’s survival and how to improve on poor practices of exclusive breast feeding.

He said: “Poor exclusive breastfeeding practices in Nigeria have been associated with inadequate support from husbands, partners and health professionals.

“Others include: delayed initiation of breastfeeding, negative peer influences as well as short paid maternity leave for working mothers.

“A platform for long-term collaboration of all advocates, activists, decision makers, media, and youths are vital for promoting optimal infant and young child-feeding practices.”

Isokpunwu noted that the event would commence on August 2 with a High Level Policy Dialogue and inauguration of ceremony of 2018 WBW by Minister of Health at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.