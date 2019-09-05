<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has approved the redeployment of 11 directors and principals of unity colleges.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the ministry, Ben Bem Goong, the move was to “strengthen service delivery and fill existing vacancies”.

The statement reads, “Mrs. Abdulkadir Binta, Principal, Federal Government College (FGC) Kwali was dispatched to the ministry as the Director, Basic and Secondary Education Department to replace Dr. Lami Amodu, who would retire from service on October 14, 2019.

“The Principal, Federal Science and Technical College (FSTC) Yaba, Dr. Ufoegbune Ogochukwu is redeployed to the ministry as Director, Federal Education Quality Assurance Services (FEQAS), while Mr. Omada David Idakwoji of the Federal Science and Technical College, Uromi, would replace Dr. Ogochukwu.

“Dr. Yakubu Oyinloye of Queens’ College, Lagos, would take over from Mrs. Akamo Esther as the principal, Federal Government Girls’ College, Shagamu, while Dr. Essien Funmi of the Federal Government College, Ijanikin would replace Dr. Oyinloye.

“Mrs. Esther would succeed Dr. Funmi as the principal, Federal Government College, Ijanikin, while Mrs. Abdullahi Asmau Yakubu of the ministry’s Tertiary Education Department would replace Mr. Manko Kudu, who would retire from service on September 6, 2019, as the principal, Federal Government Academy, Suleja.

“Mrs. Stella Maris Ufuoma Omu, Principal, Federal Government Girls College, Bwari, who would retire from service on November 10, 2019, would be replaced by Mrs. Sodangi Jumai Binta of Federal Government Girls College, Abaji. Again, Mrs. Offonkasi Ifeoma Scholastica, Vice Principal, FGBC, Apo, would replace Binta as the principal, Federal Government Girls’ College, Abaji.

“Mr. Shehu Dahiru of Federal Science and Technical College, Kafanchan, would take over from Mrs. Abdulkadir Binta as the principal, Federal Government College, Kwali, while Mrs. Oguah Florence of National Commission for UNESCO (NATCOM-UNESCO) was elevated to the position of secretary-general.”