The Federal Government through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund has set aside N4,900,000,000 for Book Development Fund, which is to enhance academic publications across universities nationwide.

The TETFUND Executive Secretary, Prof Suleiman Bogoro, disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday while inaugurating a Technical Advisory Group on the Book Development Fund which is to be chaired by Prof Charles Awo.

The TETFUND secretary said the poor quality of most academic publications in Nigeria was worrisome and left much to be desired.

Bogoro said, “It is equally worrisome that the quality of most academic publications in our country leaves much to be desired. The Federal Government through TETFund created the Book Development Fund Intervention with a seed grant of N2bn as approved by the Board of Trustees of the Fund.

“An additional sum of N2.9bn was added to the seed grant, making a total of N4,950,000,000 which is being used centrally for the development of manuscripts into textbooks.”