The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on Thursday donated animal feed concentrate and mineral salt to 100 livestock farmers in Kano State.

Alhaji Muhammad Adamu, the State Coordinator of the Ministry, made the remark while distributing the feeds to the beneficiaries in Kano.

Adamu said that the gesture was part of the programme initiated by the Federal Government to assist livestock farmers and enhance their activities.

According to him, now that we are having some issues concerning farmers-herdsmen attacks, these are steps taken in addition to the ranching programmes and other activities.

He said that in 2017, the beneficiaries were trained in livestock farming and each of them has 10 bags of animal feed concentrate and one carton of mineral salt.

The coordinator said that of the beneficiaries, 20 of them were from L&Z Integrated Farm Ltd., adding that they were farmers supplying the company with milk.

“Recently in Kano, we established four water harvesting structures; two in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area and two in Rogo Local Government Area.

“It is aimed at helping livestock farmers to access drinking water, especially during the dry season,” Adamu said.

In his remarks, Dr Husaini Ganduje, the state Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, commended the government for donating the feed.

Ganduje, represented by Secretary of the association, Alhaji Zubairu Ibrahim, called on the government to continue to assist livestock farmers.

He advised the beneficiaries not to sell the commodity.

Malam Sama’ila Isa, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, commended the government for its assistance to livestock farmers.