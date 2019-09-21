<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Government has disbursed N65 million to 6,500 vulnerable women in Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa under the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) scheme.

Alhaji Abubakar Dan-Barde, Cash Transfer Unit’s Coordinator in the area, disclosed this to newsmen in Guri on Saturday.

He said each beneficiary received a stipend of N10,000 as payment for the months of July and August.

Dan-Barde said the women were drawn from Garbagal, Kadra, Matarababba, Lafiya, Margadu, Dawa, Musari, Guri, Adyani and Abunabu wards in the area.

The coordinator said the conditions for accessing the funds include evidence of immunization, antenatal attendance and environmental sanitation.

He noted that the scheme had assisted several poor women in starting small scale businesses and becoming self-reliant.

The CCT is a federal gvernment programme aimed at reducing poverty through payment of monthly stipend of N5,000 to each registered vulnerable woman.

Other local government areas selected for the CCT in the state include Kaugama, Guri, Gwiwa, Jahun, Kiyawa, Miga, Roni and Taura.