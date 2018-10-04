



The Federal Government has disbursed N210 million to 10, 490 poorest and most vulnerable persons in Kaduna State under its Conditional Cash Transfer Programme.

Alhaji Mahmoud Zailani, Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Rural and Community Development made this known in a statement made available to journalists in Kaduna on Thursday.

Zailani explained that the beneficiaries from nine local government areas of the state received N5,000 monthly in February, March, April and May.

He listed the local government areas to include Ikara, Kubau, Lere, Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Kajuru, Kachia, Kauru and Sanga.

According to him, the Kaduna State Cash Transfer Unit in the ministry started the payment of N5,000 cash to the beneficiaries in February.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme is run by the Buhari Administration under the National Social Investment Programme introduced in 2016 to tackle unemployment, poverty and hunger in the country.