The federal government has ordered the immediate remedial works on road washouts in specific locations across the country.

The minister of power, works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, in a press statement signed by Theodore Ogaziechi, the director Information, said the highlighted road washouts are at five different locations across the country.

“The attention of the Honourable Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, has been drawn to embankment and road washouts at five different locations across the country today which usual seasonal occurrences arise from heavy downpours around this period of the year and perhaps the current emergent global warming” the statement issued on Saturday read.

According to the statement, the embankment washouts include km 7+250 from Bida, along recently awarded Lambata-Lapai-Bida road project to Messrs CGC Nig. Plc, immediately after the Nigerian Cereal Institute in Niger State.

“The contractor has commenced immediate mobilisation to site on the directive of the ministry and will commence emergency reinstatement work by tomorrow Sunday August 26th to enable free flow of traffic. Also in Niger State is the Armco Pipe collapse at km 16 along Bida – Minna, Niger State road.

“The Niger State Government has commissioned a federal contractor on that corridor, Messrs Triacta Nig. Plc to restore the anomaly for safe passage,” the statement read.

Other washouts, according to the statement, are at Kwaita bridge along Abuja–Lokoja carriage way where the subsisting contractor, Reynolds Construction Company has been directed to commence immediate remedial works; embarkment washout at Bayo LGA on the road linking Gombe–Biu in Borno State where FIK Construction Company on the corridor has been directed to move in and commence palliative measures and finally the embankment washout at Jabbi-Lamba Village along Yola–Mubi road before Girei LGA.

“Fashola appealed to motorists and other road users to be cautious on the mentioned locations and adhere strictly to safety instructions of the Corps Marshalls who have been drafted by the Corps Marshall, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, to immediately move in and ensure traffic control and possible redirection of traffic where necessary,” the statement highlighted.

The minister enjoined all Nigerians to immediately report any such occurrence on the federal highways as this season marks the peak of the rainy season in order to avoid loss of human lives and properties.