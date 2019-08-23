<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Government has directed that the Accountant-General office and National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission should commence the process of including in the payroll sacked teachers of staff schools in the 2020 budget.

Vice President of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU (North), Mr Solomon Alfa, disclosed this while briefing journalists, yesterday, on the ongoing strike embarked upon by the union and its sister union, Non Academic Staff Union of Universities and Associated Institutions, NASU, in Abuja.

He said the unions acknowledged that the Federal Government has restored the sacked employees of University Staff Schools to their jobs through a circular it said has been issued to the various institutions.

The government directives was in obedience to the 2016 industrial court judgement that had ordered the government to reinstate sacked staff school teachers.

Recall that the ongoing five-day warning strike in all universities in the country was as a result of the government inability to implement the court judgement, the disparity in disbursement of the Earned Allowances among others.

However, in a circular dated August 20, 2019 addressed to the Vice Chancellor and signed by a Director in the Executive Secretary’s office, Chris Maiyaki, National Universities Commission directed the vice chancellors to liaise with the Ministry of Finance and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation for the release of funds for the payment of arrears of salaries of the affected workers.

Meanwhile, the non teaching staff of Nigerian universities have accused the Federal Government of discriminating against them and giving preferential treatment to the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, and warned that unless the government meets their demands, the warning strike, which is expected to end today, may snowball into what they called mother of all strike.