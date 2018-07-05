The Federal Government is developing a framework for Teachers’ Education Development Funds Account (TEDFA) to support teachers’ advancement in their chosen career, a statement by the Federal Ministry of Education(FME) says.

The statement signed by Willie Bassey, Director, Press and Public Relations, FME, said that the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, disclosed the move at a one day stakeholders meeting held at the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) in Abuja.

Adamu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Arc. Sonny Echono, said that TEDFA was aimed at supporting teachers across the nation by providing opportunities for their continuous professional development.

Sonny said the framework was to ensure funds were used effectively to promote partnership among schools, teachers and organizations.

“The adoption of the United Nations 2015 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2030 and African Union’s Agenda 2063 and Continental Education Strategy for Africa (CESA 2016-2025) opened up a fresh opportunity for continuous work in unison with the rest of the world.

“This will reposition the education system especially teacher quality and learning achievements,’’ the statement quoted Adamu as saying.

Earlier, Director Tertiary Education, Mr Joel Ojo who read the Permanent Secretary’s address said that the meeting was pertinent.

He said it was a follow up on the earlier meeting held by experts, where framework on how to source funds for Sustainable Implementation of TEDFA was developed in March 2018.

Ojo noted that the Teachers Education Development Fund (TEDFA) was a critical aspect of National Teachers Education Policy (NTED) which aimed at complementing the efforts of the Federal Government in repositioning the education sector by improving on the pre-service, in-service teacher education and continuous professional development.

He, however, stressed that no country could achieve greatness without significant and substantial investment in the education sector, adding that the ultimate goals of education could only be achieved through combined efforts of all stakeholders.

The meeting was attended by a broad spectrum of stakeholders in the education sector.