The Federal Government has denied reports of attack on the Nigerian Embassy in Benin Republic.

In a statement, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye, said the reaction was necessitated by a video circulating on the social media purportedly showing an attack on the Embassy of Nigeria in Cotonou.

The ministry said what is in circulation is the video of an old attack on Nigerian Embassy in Senegal. “The ministry wishes to inform the public that the video is an old video of an attack on Nigerian Embassy in Dakar, Senegal, and the incident under reference occurred on the 4th of March, 2013.

“The ministry also wishes to state that the ring leaders of the unwarranted attack in Dakar were arrested by Senegalese authorities and jailed for six months,” Nwonye said.

He asked the public to disregard the fake news being spread by mischief makers to whip up sentiments and cause unnecessary tension between Nigeria and Benin.