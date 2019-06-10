<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In line with the enactment into law of June 12 annually as Democracy Day in Nigeria, the Federal Government has declared Wednesday, June 12, 2019, as Public Holiday to commemorate the maiden National Democracy Day.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Barr. Georgina Ekeoma Ehuriah, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government congratulated all Nigerians at home and abroad for the entrenchment of democratic rule in the country.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the Director (Press & Public Relations), Ministry of Interior, Mohammed Manga, the Permanent Secretary called on Nigerians to continue to cherish the sacrifice made by heroes of democracy, particularly those who lost their lives in the struggle for the actualization of Democratic Governance in Nigeria in order to make the country a better place for all.

She further called for the collaboration and cooperation of all Nigerians with the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari towards achieving our collective aspiration for the unity, peace and socio-economic development of Nigeria and wished all Nigerians at home and abroad a happy Democracy Day Celebration.