The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has declared a state of emergency on public health concern on maternal newborn and child death occurring at the primary health centres.

Reports indicate that Nigeria has one of the worst records in maternal and child mortality in the world. It is recorded that in Nigeria approximately 145 women under the age of 15-45 die from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth while 2300 children under five years old die mainly from preventable causes.

Consequently, the agency said it will establish a national coordination centre within the agency to provide oversight on the outlined activities.

According to the Executive Director of the agency, Dr. Fasal Shuaib, the centre shall be called the National Emergency Maternal and Child Health Intervention Centre (NEMCHIC).

Already, the country has received support worth $1.3l million which is to be matched by the government $1.97 million for the next ten years. This fund is to support the country’s immunization programme as part of the effort to reduce maternal and child mortality in Nigeria.