The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, has set May 28 as deadline for all civil servants to update their records on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System.

Oyo-Ita announced the deadline at the Service Wide Sensitisation Workshop on 2017-2020 Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan for Directorate Level officers on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to her, the update is a key requirement for the implementation of Human Resource module of IPPIS, which is one of the eight priority areas of the 2017-2020 strategic plans.

She said: “In spite of several circulars and advertisements in the print, radio and Television requesting employees to update their records online, some employees are yet to update their IPPIS records via the on-line Portal.

“The on-line records update is a key requirement for the implementation of the HR Module of IPPIS and must be completed by every employee of the Federal Government to maintain their records on the IPPIS platform.

“I wish to inform you that the portal will close officially Wednesday May 23, 2018 but will be opened for corrections until Monday, 28 May, 2018 and those that are yet to update their records are advised to do so not later than date.”

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the strategic plan was inaugurated in February 2017 by Oyo-Ita to reposition the Nigerian Federal Public Service for improved service delivery.

The strategic plan has eight priority areas which are: Re-design and Re-Launch three core training modules, Launch Strategic Sourcing of Identified Skills, Institutionalise Performance Management and Launch a Salary Review.

Others are: Drive Innovation in service, Accelerate Roll-Out of Human Resource Module of Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System.

Also included are launch of Efficient Productive Incorruptible Citizen–Centred, Culture Transformation and Enterprise Content Management Solution.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Service Policies and Strategy Office – OHCSF, Ndubuisi Osuji, said the objective of the workshop was to keep top management staff in the federal civil service abreast with the strategy and its implementation plan.

Osuji explained that the evolution of the strategy plan was home grown by the project Management Teams, who were civil servants drawn from various MDAs.

According to Osuji, the outcome of the workshop will set the direction for participants to key into the strategy for successful implementation of the plan.