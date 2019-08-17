<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Engineers and materials have started arriving Ibbi town in Taraba State ahead of commencement of work on the Ibbi Bridge across River Benue.

Arrival of the engineers and materials was received with jubilation by the residents of the community who have been agitating for the project for the past 40 years.

A member of the community, Alhaji Adamu Damper, said the community was very happy that a team of engineers and some materials had arrived the site of the project.

He said the arrival of engineers and materials showed the commitment of president Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in meeting the desire and needs of Nigerians.

Alhaji Adamu said the people of Southern Taraba, Adamawa and parts of Borno States have been yearning for the project for the past 40 years until now that the federal government is starting the project.

Alhaji Adamu, a one time chairman of Ibbi local government council, explained that the Bridge, when when constructed, will serve as a short route from states in the Northeast to Federal capital Territory.

The Federal executive council had approved N70 billion for the project last year.