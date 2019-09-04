<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Government has concluded plans to construct 200 houses to victims affected by the last year, July 16, 2018 flooding in Jibia local government area of Katsina State.

It would be recalled that a heavy downpour leading to flooding in Jibia area had claimed the lives of over 50 persons, destroyed over 400 houses, farmlands and about 2,000 livestock, while the bodies of some persons were washed away and later recovered from the neighbouring Niger Republic.

Mr. Kayode Fagbemi, NEMA’s Director, Relief and Rehabilitation, led the team accompanied by the Katsina State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Ministry of Environment and Ministry of Lands and Survey that visited the area to identify suitable site for the construction of the houses.

Fagbemi said the construction of the houses is expected to commence soon after the ratification of the site, which include either the Sokoto Rima site or behind GGSS Jibia.

“We are partnering with the state and local government to relocate, rehabilitate and resettle all the affected victims,” Fagbemi said.