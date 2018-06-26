The Federal Government has condoned with Afro pop musician, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo (also known as D’banj) over the death of his son, Daniel.

One-year-old Daniel was said to have drowned in a swimming pool, on Saturday, in the absence of his father.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in a statement by his Special Assistant, Segun Adeyemi, said although words can never be enough to console D’banj, the family should take solace in the outpouring of condolences from Nigerians.

“My prayers and kindest thoughts are with you and your family at this trying time.

“May God give you the strength and the comfort that will see you through,” Mohammed said.