The Federal Government said on Monday it would take definite measures to prevent future attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, while reacting to the fresh xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in the former apartheid enclave, said the government was not happy with the incidents.

Onyeama stated this on his Twitter account – @GeoffreyOnyeama.

He said: “Received sickening and depressing news of continued burning and looting of Nigerian shops and premises in South Africa by mindless criminals with ineffective police protection. Enough is enough. We will take definitive measures.

Similarly, the President of the Nigeria Union South Africa (NUSA), Adetola Olubajo, had raised alarm earlier on Monday, September 2, 2019, over attacks by South Africans on foreigners, including Nigerians, and their businesses which were being looted and burnt.

He said mobs launched attacks on foreigners in the Jeppestown area of Johannesburg, South Africa’s biggest city, on Sunday, September 1, leaving three dead.

Olubajo said over 50 places of business were destroyed, looted and burnt over the night by the mob who only targeted foreign nationals.

“The means of livelihood of people were looted and destroyed by fire overnight which has left many Nigerians traumatized.

“Nigerian-owned businesses were seriously affected. A car sales business owned by a Nigerian were among the several businesses set ablaze over the night.

“Although the Police said that many people had been arrested in connection with the unnecessary attacks, the looting and burning of foreign-owned businesses continued till Monday morning,” he said in a statement.