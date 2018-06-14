The Federal Government has handed over a N461 million culvert and drainage construction for erosion and flood control works to communities in Kofar Fada, Shettima and Kasuwan Yelwa areas of Taraba State.

The project was executed by the Ecological Fund Office (EFO), which is domiciled in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

Speaking during the commissioning and handing over of the project, Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Aisha Alhassan, said the age-long problem of erosion and flooding in the part of Jalingo metropolis especially in the depth areas cannot be overemphasised.

“I have no doubt that this Federal Government’s intervention would bring a huge relief to the communities around project areas which for a very long time have been stressed out by these ecological challenges.

“The intervention of the government was as a result of the request I made since when I was in the senate. To be precise in 2012 before the coming of this administration. Until now in the APC Government, one of the project is executed, this is one of the four that I initiated.

She added that the successful completion of the project would enhance the living standards of the people around the communities and their surroundings and also reduce dangers to lives and properties of the people associated with erosion and persistent flooding that has been experienced in the area.

Alhassan implored the benefiting communities of Kofar Fada, Shetima and Kasuwan Yelwa Areas, to guard and maintain the project and ensure that the drainage channels are not blocked to avoid further degradation in the surrounding communities.

Permanent Secretary of the Ecological Fund Office (EFO), Habiba Lawal, also appealed to the benefiting communities to ensure proper maintenance and sustainability of the project.

She urged the communities to jealously guard the project and prevent indiscriminate dumping of refuse into the constructed drainage channels.

“The resources which the Federal Government has committed to this project must not be allowed to waste,” said Lawal.