The federal government, yesterday, commissioned a N263million erosion control projects in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), executed through the Ecological Fund Office (EFO) in Karishi and Abaji.

FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello, who performed the inauguration said both projects were expected to check flooding and gully erosion menace in the communities.

He added that the age long problem of gully erosion and flooding in that part of the country could not be overemphasised.

“Having successfully completed this projects, the living standard of the people in the communities would be enhanced.

This would at the same time reduce danger to lives and property associated with erosion and persistent flooding that had been experienced here in recent times.”

In her address, EFO Permanent Secretary, Dr. Habiba Lawal, said that the timely completion of the project was made possible through the efforts of the project coordinator and consultant.

She maintained that the inauguration and the handing over of the project to the benefitting community is expected to achieve the dual purpose of enabling the host community take over and exercise ownership over the project and ensure its maintenance and sustainability.

Also speaking, Project Manager, Katlego Engineering Ltd, Shittu Chidawa, said the overview of the project was based on the scope of the work, which includes the clearing of the site, artwork, backfilling and excavation. He also stressed that the road was in a very bad condition before the intervention of the EFO.

Chidawa added that during the implementation of the project, a total of 800 people were engaged from the host community, within three to four months when the project was implemented.

He however urged the community to take ownership of the project and also desist from dumping refuse in the drainage.