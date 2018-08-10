Three Nigerian agencies will join hands to develop and commercialise the best engineering projects completed by undergraduates in the 2017/2018 academic session.

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) and the Committee of Deans of Engineering and Technology of Nigerian Universities (CODET) will partner to bring the top projects to the market.

Simbi Kesiye Wabote, executive secretary of NCDMB, made this known at the 27th Engineering Assembly organised by COREN in Abuja.

The top three prizes for best individual engineering projects went to Egbe Gabriel Tobi and Nsionu John Udoka, both from Covenant University (CU), and Omoseyi Aaron Tolu from the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA).

The awards for best group engineering projects went to students of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), and Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT).

Also, the top three best graduating students in engineering emerged from UNN, CU, and FUTA.

Prizes for best academic publication went to students from UNN and Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Abia state.

The top group and individual projects were selected by the committee of deans.