The federal government has commended the United Nation’s Children Fund (UNICEF) and all other partners for their continuous support in ensuring that basic education is brought to the girl child in northern Nigeria.

The Honourable Minister Of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, gave the commendation Monday, while speaking at a media dialogue on ‘Girls For Girls (G4G) initiative, jointly organized by the Child Rights Information Bureau (CRIB) of the Ministry in collaboration with UNICEF in Zamfara.

The Minister who was represented by Principal Information Officer of the Ministry, Zira Zakka, said it’s worthy to note that girls are very important part of our society, and undress high percentage of success in developmental processes in any society could be associated to them because of the peculiar place they occupy in the homes, and the roles they play in the society at large.

According to him, “This position buttresses the need to ensure that they are empowered, especially through education.”

The G4G initiative which is a component of the Girl’s Education Project Phase 3 being implemented in Northern Nigeria and working with members of the mothers association as mentors to help support girls to remain in school and improve their learning achievement is making significant impact according to reports from the region.

Speaking further on the impact of the the project, the executive director, Life Helpers Initiative, Tayo Fatinikun, said there is a silent revolution for girl child education taking place in Zamfara.

He however, called on the government to provide security in the schools as some of the girls do not come to school regularly because of security challenges in the region.