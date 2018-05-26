The Federal Government has commenced work to control erosion on the Nkwoagu Isuochi site which is a bad trap for residents in Abia state.

The minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru Usani, during an inspection visit on Friday said that the Federal Government’s timely intervention on the site would ensure that education and other social economic development continue to thrive.

The Minister further stated that in course of the work the ministry will source alternative funding if the need arises.

Meanwhile, the Umunneochi people through their representative, Ikedi Ezekwesili, and a student of Isuochi Model Eke Obumneme, commended the Federal Government for coming to the rescue.

For over the years the area has brought so much concern to residents and the community especially for their children and loss of farmlands.

To this effect, the commencement of work on the site is a welcome development as expressed by members of the community who want the minister to ensure that stipulated design for the erosion control is strictly followed.

The minister also inspected the Rehabilitation work on the Umudim-Orie Ngodo-Lomara-Isuochi Road.

The commencement of work on the sites is Indeed a commitment by the Federal Government that has redefined the critical essence of governance.