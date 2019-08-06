<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The federal government has begun palliative works on the Agbara-Seme Border section of Lagos-Badagry Expressway to reduce the hardship being experienced by motorists, passengers and residents of the area.

A NAN Correspondent, who monitored the repair works on the expressway, observed that the palliative works was being done by the CGC Nigeria Limited, the company handling the reconstruction of the road.

The ongoing palliative works had reduced the gridlock that is associated with the Oko-Afo and Mowo area of the expressway.

The Public Relations Officer of the construction company, Yunus Oloolu, said the company started work on July 31 after it had received directive from the Federal Government to start the work.

Mr Oloolu said the company started work on the section of the road from Oko-Afo and would soon move to Magbon area to fill the potholes and repair the section.

“From Magbon, the company will move down to Ajibade in Badagry and then, we will repair all other potholes and ensure that the road is motorable for road users.

“Nobody is happy with the hardship people go through daily on the road.

“But now that we have the approval of the government, in the next two months, motorists plying the road will be happy about the condition of the road,” he said.

Mr Oloolu said massive reconstruction and repair works was going on around Agemowo on the highway.

According to him, the company will soon complete construction of drainage network of 4.7 kilometres on Agemowo-Mowo Road after the sand filling.

“Our workers are working daily, including Saturday and Sunday, hoping to complete the reconstruction works at the agreed time,” he said.

Also, a staff of the Public Complaint Commission (PCC), Idowu Jimoh, said that the palliative measure was a great relief to people plying the road.

Mr Jimoh said this would reduce the money being spent by commuters daily on the road.

He said the construction works would also boost the work of local people in the area.