



The Federal government said it would soon commence the payment of N5000 to vulnerable poor Nigerians in three states, using the newly introduced financial services of the Nigeria Postal Services (NIPOST) for the cash transfer.

The government said the package is under the present administration’s social welfare programme to help the poor and the needy in the society .

Under the new contract, NIPOST is expected to dispense the N5,000 cash to the poor in three states including Nasarawa, Benue and Anambra .

The Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer of NIPOST, Barrister Bisi Adegbuyi, made the disclosure in Oyo town at the occasion of 2018 World Post Day celebration.

He said NIPOST was able to win the contract due to its innovative programme and use of technology to advance its services to the people across the country.

He said, ”For instance, the National Cash Transfer Office which caters for the vulnerable, the poor in the society awarded NIPOST the job to transfer cash to the poor. They give them N5000, every month, and because NIPOST has transformed and leveraging on technology, we were awarded the cash disposal of N5000 in Benue, Nasarawa and Anambra. Who are we serving, we are serving the poor, the post is ready to deliver the goods to bring happiness.”

Present at the celebration are the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi represented by the retired archbishop of Methodist Church Nigeria, Ayo Ladigbolu, the Postmaster of the Federation, Barrister Bisi Adegbuyi, the Managing Director of Wema Bank, Mr. Ademola Adebise, former Chairman of First Bank PLC, Rev. Akinboboye, NIPOST Zonal Manager, Mrs Ekeleme Kristie and Vice Chairman, Oyo East Local Government, Hon. Wahab Tajudeen.

Others included top security chiefs, school children, artisans and officials of Wema Bank and Keystone bank.

The Postmaster General in his speech informed the gathering that the present administration led by President Mohammadu Buhari has embarked on people oriented programme to improve the social welfare of the vulnerable poor in the country.

Speaking further on the 2018 World Post Day with the theme “The Post: Delivering good to the world” , Adegbuyi said ” Its not just a question of NIPOST alone World Post Day is celebrated in 192 countries that belong to Universal Postal Union to bring to the fore the achievement of Post in the past year the agenda they have set for them in terms of renovation and all the likes.”

He further disclosed that NIPOST in its transformation drive has commenced financial services and e-banking to bring financial services to the rural people across the country.

”But why we are here today is to flag off our agency banking in partnership with We a bank and Keystone bank. What is agency banking? It is aimed at bringing basic financial services to the people in semi urban areas and rural area. The financially excluded, the un-banked, the under-bank. They have been estimated to be around 41 percent of adults in Nigeria.

”It is also in line with the sustainable development goals of the United Nations. Governance is not for the rich but for the poor who live in the rural areas. Our people, artisans, women, men, laborers and others should have access to basic financial banking services. We are here to demonstrate to Nigerians that NIPOST has moved beyond mere letter delivery. We are going to financial services, you members of the press have seen it when we demonstrated account opening procedure where you can paid in deposit , you can do withdraw, how you can pay utility bills, WAEC, NECO.

“We also demonstrated that our E-money is ready. We must leverage on technology that trendy everywhere, that is enabling Post Offices who are ready to subscribe to 21st century postal administration.

“We are just flagging it off. This is the first location , we will move from one location to the other . Nigeria is a massive country with 180million people . Its a gradual process,” he said.

Earlier, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi commended NIPOST for its giant strides in recent years, describing the event as very significant in the history of the agency.

Speaking through his representative, Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu, Oba Adeyemi said NIPOST has remained the only agency that has continued to connect the people , facilitating communication and enabling the people to stay in touch.

”But it has gone beyond that limit, today your money is save if you send it through NIPOST . It is a great pleasure to continue to identify and relate with NIPOST,” the royal father said.