



The federal government has charged Senator Ademola Adeleke representing Osun West at the Senate and four others before the Federal High Court, Abuja for allegedly engaging in examination malpractices.

Adeleke and others were accused, in a four-count charge filed in the name of the Inspector General of Police (IG) of fraudulently, through personation, registering as students of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School, Ojo-Aro Osun State to enable them sit for the National Examination Council (NECO) examination of June/July 2017.

Named with Adeleke, in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/156/2018, are: Sikiru Adeleke, Alhaji Aregbesola Mufutau (Principal of the school), Gbadamosi Thomas Ojo (school Registrar) and Dare Samuel Olutope (teacher).

They are to be arraigned on October 31 before Justice I. E. Ekwo.