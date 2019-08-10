<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The General Overseer of the Gospel Faith Mission International (GOFAMINT), Pastor Elijah Abina, has challenged the federal government and security forces to intensify the onslaughts against insurgents and criminal elements across the nation.

He said the government has not done enough in terms of flushing out and taking the battles to them.

He spoke with reporters at the ongoing 63rd Anniversary and 54th annual International convention of the church tagged “the giver of all” in Ogunmakin area of Ogun State.

Abina urged government to collaborate with Nigerians and leaders of influence to tackle the rising insecurity.

He also called for community policing to flush out criminal elements in neighourhoods across the nation.

Expressing worries over the level of insurgencies and helpless condition of Nigerians, Abina said government must spare no efforts to take out the insurgents immediately.

According to him: “No doubt that insurgencies and insecurity have painted the country negatively. Nigeria is at a critical state and this the number one challenge of this current administration, and this is a big issue which is winnable.”

He noted the primary function of government is to provide security of life and property but “the current government is not playing its role rather playing politics with people’s life.

“Government at all level should wake up to her responsibility. To end insecurity in this country, President Buhari must pull-down the political, ethnic and tribal divisiveness to deliver the country from those who want to hijack it”.

The cleric maintained that government is unawares of the locations of the insurgents but prevaricates rather than flush them out.

He added that Nigeria has all it takes to employ all military tackle the various militancy, kidnapping and herdsmen attacks.

The cleric called on Nigerians, especially youths, not to give up but look up to God.

He said: “This year convention is tagged Giver of All because some Nigerians, especially the youth, have started looking elsewhere for the provision for their needs.

“They are employing dubious means rather than looking onto God who is the Giver of All who has all things in abundance, the need to be remind ourselves of this gave birth to this topic.”

He urged the government at all levels to “work with the 9th Assembly. They should team up with the traditional rulers, the vigilante groups.”

“This is time community policing is needed more than ever before, it will be difficult for an outsider to penetrate the localities when community police is present and operational. These local people know where the insurgencies are and so they are the best tool to end them.” he said

Abina also called on the Christian communities and blocs in Nigeria to shun criticism of government but to stand up to educate and sensitised followers together to redeem the country from hoodlums.