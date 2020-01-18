<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Federal government has been charged to adequately empower the National Orientation Agency (NOA), to engage and sensitise citizens on the need to always dress decently as well as shun various vices prevalent in today’s society.

The call has been made by a civil society group under the aegis of Societal Safety Network (SSN).

Members of the group positioned themselves at the Unity Fountain, Abuja, Friday as they held up placards with inscriptions like “indecent dressing and immoral behavior leads to infestation “, Protect Your Dignity by Upholding Strong Moral Tenets”, ” Make our Society Safe by Promoting Decent Dressing and Modest Behavior “, ” Yahoo Yahoo is an inhumane Act”, “When Legal Deeds Conflict with Morality, Morality Should be Allowed to Prevail”.





Executive Director of SSN, Ambassador Abdulrahman Agboola, who made the appeal during its campaign against moral decadence, also lamented the high rate of indecent dressing among individuals especially in the campuses today.

He said: “Rate of indecent dressing and drugs is a source of worry for advocacy groups who want Nigerians and government to put in place rules to curb the menace. In Nigeria, many see this as unacceptable because it doesn’t conform with Nigerian society.

“Such form of dressing could sometimes expose the individual to various forms of attack such as rape especially among the female folks.”