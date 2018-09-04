The Federal Government will no longer meet its December 2018 date for the completion of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway project.

This was disclosed by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Adedamola Kuti, in an interview.

The Federal Government had earlier promised to deliver the project by the end of 2018.

The Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, was one of the government officials who had stated the completion date.

However, Kuti told newsmen that owing to the change in scope of work, the road will now be completed in December 2019.

He said: “The end of 2018 is no longer feasible; what we have is that the government has awarded additional work that is not part of the original contract. When the contract was first awarded, we did not take into consideration the religious organisations that are springing up rapidly in the area.

“So now, we have to make provision for toll gates, flyovers and plazas, among other additions. So, the completion date has been extended. We need additional one year to complete the work that has been added.”

Kuti also adduced reasons for the slow pace of work.

He said: “This is construction work; the pace of work is usually slower during rainy season. Once a material is wet, you must allow it to dry before it can be used.

“Instead of people to complain about the pace of work, they should consider the fact that the contractor is on site and we are moving.”