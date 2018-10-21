The Federal Government on Sunday says Africa needs to work with Africans in the diaspora to bring more investment opportunities to the Africa continent.

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, on Diaspora and Foreign Affairs, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, made the call at the on-going 2018 Badagry Diaspora Festival, in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Badagry Diaspora Festival celebrates the identity, culture, history, heritage and tradition of people sharing African history.

According to Dabiri-Erewa, “As long as you are black, you are African, so Africa is Africa.

“We should look beyond the cultural aspect alone; we should look at economic opportunities through investments.

“So, Africa should work with Africans in diaspora for investments in the continent.’’

Welcoming 15 African-Americans to the event, Dabiri-Erewa said that the delegation was in Badagry to know their history and where they came from.

“It has been an emotional and successful event, we will work together for growth, progress and development, welcome home and God bless you.

“The festival is one of the biggest cultural and reintegration programme for Africa in diaspora,” she said.

The Akran of Badagry, Aholu Menu-Toyi I, used the occasion to bless the 15 delegates from the United States, adding that they had become sons and daughters of the coastal town.

Dr David Anderson, a pastor and leader of the delegation said that he was amazed by the warm reception given to them.

He said that “This is beautiful; the world needs to see Badagry. We are going back to America to expose our people to Badagry.

“We will go and tell our brothers in America that there are lots of opportunities that will benefit us together.

“This is my first time in Nigeria and I am so glad with what I saw on ground.’’

Marisa Kellman, one of the Americans also said that she was overwhelmed by the hospitality of Badagry people.

“I love the people here, Africa is my home. God bless Nigeria our new home,” she said.

NAN reports that the American delegation had visited Akran Palace on Saturday, where they were given new names in the traditional naming ceremony and a chieftaincy title conferred on Anderson.

NAN also reports that the 15 Americans were taken across the lagoon to visit `Point of No Return’, where Africans sold into slavery were transported to European countries.