There were indications on Thursday that the Federal Government is set to block about nine million unregistered mobile telephone SIM cards in the country.

Minister of Communications, Dr Isa Patanmi, disclosed in a tweet on Thursday that he has directed the Nigerian Communications Commission to immediately block the unregistered SIM cards.

According to the minister, all unregistered SIM cards would remain blocked until their users present themselves.

“As at today, preliminary investigation revealed, we have over 9 million unregistered SIM cards in Nigeria, I have directed the NCC to immediately block those numbers until the users present themselves,” the minister tweeted.

When contacted on the telephone on Thursday evening, NCC Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Henry Nkemadu, who was outside the country, told newsmen that the Commission will look at ways to get the operators to comply with the minister’s directive.