The Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mansur Dan Ali, has directed the armed forces serving in Zamfara State to stop all the activities of local vigilante group popularly known as Yansakai and ensure that no individual or group flouts the law.

Speaking with Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, the state governor, and the Brigadier-General, Brigade Command Sokoto, Udeagbala in Birnin Magaji, the Defence Minister assured that the Federal Government was all out to end the insecurity situation in the state, pointing out that supports would be made available to ensure the end of terrorism and bloodbath in the state.

However, the minister commended Governor Abdulaziz Yari for the financial and logistic support being given to the Army and other security agencies in the state.

He urged the governor not to relent in his efforts so as to see to the end of insecurity in the state.

The governor urged the traditional rulers in Birnin Magaji to redouble their efforts to ensure that any suspected person in the area would be handed over to the security operatives for proper investigation, saying that gone were the days when security issue was left in the hands of only the security operatives.

He vowed that his administration would continue to support the lawful activities of the security agencies in the state to ensure peace and harmony.