The Federal Government has commenced a week-long mop up verification exercise of 500 ex-workers of the former Nigeria Airways, who were not audited during the last exercise.

The Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA) in the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, will carry out mop-up verification.

The Ministry earlier conducted a similar exercise in the six geo-political zones in September, 2018. The latest verification, is holding simultaneously in Lagos and Kano, and is meant to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries are audited and paid off their entitlements.

A statement from the Federal Ministry of Finance signed by Mr. Olajide O. Oshudun Deputy Director Information said the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties in the Ministry, Dr. Mohammed Dikwa, represented by the Deputy Director Procurement, Mr. Izerebu Iyugun John, said the exercise was in “furtherance of the Federal Government’s commitment to ensure that all former workers of the defunct airways got their benefits.”

Speaking during an inspection of the exercise at the two centres, he assured the ex-workers that the Federal Government was committed to paying their dues once they were audited.

The Nigeria Airways was liquidated in 2004, without its almost 6,000 workers being paid any entitlements.