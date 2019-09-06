<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Government has approved five training schools for the Federal Fire Service.

The Controller-General of the service, Dr Liman Alhaji Ibrahim, who said this in Abuja on Thursday, claimed that the FFS was now better repositioned for effective service delivery.

He said, “We have received approval for the establishment of additional five fire service training schools which will soon take off. They are located in Maiduguri, Calabar, Ilorin, Katsina and Umuahia.

“These training schools will provide training for not just the Federal Fire Service personnel, but also the state fire services and other fire services within and outside the country.

“When I came on board, the Service had just recruited new members of staff and we had the responsibility of training them. And the number that was recruited could not be trained in our two training schools in Lagos and Abuja.

“So, we had to look for training facilities to complement the existing ones and we were able to reach out to the Nigeria Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and we had three training in schools given to us, one from the Nigeria Police and two from the NSCDC.”

Under his leadership, Liman said the service had trained over 300 workers in FALCK Atlantic Training Centre, Ipara, Ogun State and the National Fire Academy, Sheda, Abuja.