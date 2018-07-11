The federal government has approved the total sum of N35 billion for roads across the projects .

This was disclosed by the minister of power, works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, after the federal executive council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

He also disclosed that N8.9 billion was approved for construction of Ikom bridge and road in Calabar, Cross River State.

The road and bridge, which will be completed in 24 months, he said, will create access to the port for trailers to move freely with their containers.

The minister said that N11.78 billion was approved for road project in Yobe State, while N8.6 billion was approved for road project in Kwara State.

While N5.4 billion was approved for road project in Abia State, N933 million was approved for automatic meter reading equipment for Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

During his briefing, Minister of Information Lai Mohammed, however declined to speak on the alleged possession of fake National Youth Service Certificate by Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, saying that the earlier reaction of the officials of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, is the official response of the federal government.

He said, “The government has spoken. NYSC is part of government and I have nothing to add to what the NYSC has said.”