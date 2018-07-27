Plateau State Government has expressed excitement over the approval of N122 million by the Federal Executive Council for the completion of Mangu Dam, in Mangi Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement signed by Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Yakubu Dati, said Governor Lalong had lobbied for the completion of the dam.

He said the governor had visited Minister of Water Resources, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu in Abuja and pleaded for the completion of the dam to reduce hardship currently face by the people.

“The Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, had paid a visit to the Minister of Water Resources, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, in his office in Abuja and was accompanied by Ja’afaru Wuyep, Commissioner for Water Resources and other senior government officials and solicited the completion of Mangu Dam Project, Barkin Ladi irrigation project, amongst others,’ he said.