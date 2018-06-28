The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N133 million for the construction of a new computer based facility for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the council’s meeting in Abuja.

Mr Shehu said the purchase of the computer based facility would enable JAMB take control of its examination processes to avoid leakages that usually affect the conduct of the examination

“JAMB had ran their test for people who seek admission for universities using computer based testing agencies which has been attended by leakages over time.”

Mr Shehu said JAMB has been able to set up infrastructure for conducting examinations but the board had realised that it had not sufficiently covered the grounds.

“They have requested for government to buy up one of the CBT test organisations for N133 million. They bought over the infrastructure, equipment and building,” Mr Shehu said.

During the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) examination, It was gathered that the board has about 602 centres across the country.

The registrar of the board, Ishaq Oloyede in February expressed displeasure towards centres that usually give the board problems by stopping the candidates from writing examination.

“We have made provision for ‘option B’, that is why the candidates have their emails. They will receive an email changing them to another centre. Last year, it happened in LAUTECH and since it has happened there, the institution cannot be allowed to take our examination as long as I am the registrar of JAMB. Let them close their gate and we go elsewhere,” Mr Oloyede had said.