The Federal Government has approved $41 million for the Ilesa water project, Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State said on Wednesday.

Aregbesola spoke in Ilesa at a campaign rally to seek support for Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, the Osun State candidate of the All Progressives Congress, for the September 22 governorship election.

Oyetola; his running mate, Benedict Alabi; Deputy Governor Grace Titi Laoye-Tomori; and Ilesa federal lawmaker, Ajibola Famurewa, among others attended the rally.

They recalled that the Ijesa zone was neglected for 16 years by the Peoples Democratic Party when the party was in power in the state.

Aregbesola, who described the APC as a welfarist party, assured that every part of the state would enjoy even development with the APC-led Federal Government and in the state.

He rallied support for Oyetola, saying he stood far taller than other candidates in the race.

Aregbesola assured the people that they would not regret voting in Oyetola as he successor because “he is competent, has integrity and has the fear of God”.

According to the governor, Oyetola with his track record in the private and public sectors would advance the fortune of the state and live up to expectations of the people.

The governor, who advised the people not to listen to “rumour mongers peddling unfounded rumours about our party and candidate,” told the residents of the state to ensure they use their “power of votes wisely for someone who will not let you down.”

Oyetola said he was prepared for the job, adding that governance is not “a tea party to be left with the mediocre a or the desperados.”

He said he would never promise what he would not be able to deliver, adding that development would be spread across the state.

He said: “I am prepared for this job.

“I will hit the ground running.

“I know where to start and no one is going to tell what is next to do.

“I will protect the welfare of the people of the state, including our hard-working, who had made enough sacrifice for this great state and make it to be what it is today.”