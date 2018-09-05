The Federal Government has approved the sum of N6.07 trillion for a comprehensive healthcare plan in the country.

Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, disclosed this to State House correspondents on Wednesday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

“The entire projects meant for over five years will cost us over N6.071 trillion and we believe that if this funding is done, if the plans are implemented faithfully, we will achieve a 31 per cent reduction in maternal mortality,” he said.

“We will achieve 33 per cent reduction in horizontal mortality and we will achieve under five per cent mortality reduction of 29 per cent,” the minister revealed, adding, “We are quite confident that this plan will usher Nigeria into a new era and Council in its wisdom, approved this plan for implementation.”

Professor Adewole revealed that 38.2 per cent of the sum was earmarked for human resources for a period of five years, that is between 2018 and 2022.

He added that 34 per cent was earmarked for medical supplies while seven per cent was allocated for infrastructural development.

The minister explained that following the approval, the Federal Government would ask the states to commence implementation.

He said the government would also seek the support of the National Economic Council (NEC) and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum to ensure the plan was faithfully implemented.

Professor Adewole recalled a previous attempt to come up with a plan between 2010 and 2015, saying it had 52 targets.

According to him, the government was only able to achieve two of the targets and spent a long time to put the second plan in place.

“So, it took us about two years to get this second plan done. It involves all states of the federation. It includes the Federal Capital Territory, and our development partners participated in the presentation and the approval of the plan,” the minister said.

He added, “The plan was approved at the National Council on Health meeting that took place in Kano on 21st of June, 2018. The plan essentially has five strategic pillars and 15 priority areas.

“The five strategic pillars include: enabling environment for our attainment of health sector good, increased utilisation of essential package of healthcare services, strengthening our health system, and protection from health emergencies as well as health financing.”

Adewole said the new plan has 15 thematic areas, 48 strategic objectives, and 282 interventions which he said would improve healthcare delivery in the nation.

The fund was approved at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting which held inside the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presided over today’s FEC meeting in the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari who is out of the country.

Also present is the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, as well as the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita.

Ministers absent at the meeting are Kemi Adeosun, (finance), Chibuike Amaechi (transportation), and Geoffrey Onyeama (foreign affairs).