<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Federal Government has appointed Prof. Lateef Ayeleru as Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria French Language Village, Badagry.

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, said in a statement that the appointment, which took effect from Jan. 10, 2020, was for a single term of five years.

The statement, signed by Spokesman for the ministry, Ben Goong, urged Ayeleru to cater for the yearnings and expectations of the Federal Government in the performance of his duties.

Adamu also added that the conditions of service of Ayeleru, including remunerations and fringe benefits, were as provided for vice vhancellors in federal universities.





Prof. Ayeleru, who hails from Iwajowa Local Government Area of Oyo State, was born on Feb. 12, 1966.

He holds a PhD in African Literature/Applied Linguistics; Masters Degree in French Studies; Bachelor of Arts degree in French as well as other degrees.

He is also a recipient and member of various scholarships, prizes, societies and fellowships from local and international organisations.

Ayeleru, a Professor of French, Applied Linguistics and African Literature, had done and supervised many research works in the academia.

Until his appointment, he was a three – time head of Department of European Studies, Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan.