<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Senator Adeleke Mamora, Minister of State for Health, has appealed for harmonious working relationships among key players in the health sector to ensure delivery of quality healthcare services to Nigerians.

Adeleke made the call on Thursday in Asaba, at the 62nd National Council on Health (NCH) meeting, with the theme: “Consolidating the Journey towards Achieving Universal Health Coverage.”

He said working with a unity of purpose, was key to moving the health sector forward in Nigeria.

Speaking on the NCH meeting, the minister said it was unique because it was the maiden meeting of the current administration.

Adeleke stressed that healthcare delivery to all Nigerians was a collective responsibility towards improving Nigeria’s health indices.

“I and the honourable minister of health for the state, are united in purpose to deliver the health sector of our dreams,” he said.

To this end, he disclosed that the implementation of Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) had commenced, adding that 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) had so far benefited from the scheme.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Sen. Ibrahim Oloriegbe, said that the NCH would collectively broaden legislative health agenda in the country.

Oloriegbe said the council would also synergise, and improve working relations and cohesion among all stakeholders in the health sector to achieve optimal impact in healthcare reforms.

“We do not expect less from this sector in Nigeria and together we can achieve the desired goal,” he said.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Mr Mashi Abdullahi, said that the NCH meeting would allow deliberations on policies related to healthcare service delivery such as financing and partnership, both at state and federal levels.

Abdullahi said that the technical session of the meeting was to bring out issues that required a National Policy for the ministers and the state commissioners’ approval.

He said that the health sector in Nigeria was wide and implementing valid recommendations meant that stakeholders would see it more as an opportunity for research and development towards a healthy nation.

“The essence of the technical session is to sieve out technical issues and offer recommendations for approval,’’ the permanent secretary said.

He expressed the Federal Government’s commitment and determination to ensuring quality healthcare services were provided to all Nigerians.

In his welcome address, Dr Mordi Ononye, the Commissioner for Health, Delta, said the theme of the meeting was particularly exciting to the people of the state because Universal Health Coverage was at the forefront of the current administration’s agenda.

Ononye said Delta was keen on collaborating with more donors to ensure that health and other policies were fully implemented in the state.

Newsmen report that the 62nd NCH meeting was scheduled to hold in Asaba, Delta, based on the resolution of the 61st Council held in Kano.

About 1000 participants are currently attending the meeting in Asaba.