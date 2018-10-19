



The federal government has announced a ‘big plan’ for some beneficiaries of the social intervention programme dubbed: N-Power.

The federal government in a communique released on Thursday revealed that it is set for an enhancement programme for the 2016 N-power programme beneficiaries.

“The 2016 beneficiaries will proceed into an enhancement programme as you continue to give your service and earn your monthly stipend,” the statement reads.

The federal government noted that “the details of the N-Power Enhance will gladden” the hearts of the beneficiaries.

Although, the statement did not indicate when the enhancement programme will start, it however, hinted that the enhancement plan is a “multi-sector, multilayered and multi-pronged” one.

In May, the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said the N-Power Programme will be expanded and made better to benefit more Nigerian youths.

“The programme will be expanded, enriched, made bigger and better and we will improve the welfare of those in the programme,” Osinbajo said during a visit to Kiara De-Luke Multi-Skill and Entrepreneurship Centre, an N-Power training centre at Umuobiakwa in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia.

The N-Power Volunteer Corps is part of the ruling All Progressives Congress’ Social Investment Programmes, SIP, under which 500,000 graduates had so far been recruited.

It is currently in operation in the 36 states of Nigeria. The main thrust of the N-Power scheme is to harness Nigeria’s young demography through appropriate skill development, providing a structure for large scale and relevant work skills acquisition and development, and linking outcomes to fixing inadequate public services and stimulating the larger economy.

Beneficiaries are engaged on different areas of public service, including education (N-Teach), health (N-Health), agriculture (N-Agro), building/construction (N-Build). Beneficiaries are paid a monthly stipend of N30,000 during their period of engagement.